FC Tulsa Unveils Roughnecks-Themed T-Shirt Giveaway for '80s Night
October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - Break out your tracksuits and fanny packs - it's '80s Night! The first 1,000 fans at FC Tulsa's match against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, October 5, will receive a free Tulsa Roughnecks T-shirt.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the contest's 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The limited-edition shirt pays homage to the club's historic 1983 campaign which saw them win Soccer Bowl '83 after opening the season 2-8. The exclusive jersey provides a flash to the past as the red t-shirt's script font emulates the Roughneck's iconic road kit worn en route to Oklahoma's first and only major professional sports title.
Fans can secure their limited-edition t-shirt today with a $20 ticket bundle, which includes both the t-shirt and an endline ticket, or you can secure your shirt ahead of the match for $15 here.
Box office tickets for the match can be found here. Fans can also catch all four Saturday home matches in October with FC Tulsa's $60 Endline or $91.80 Sideline packages here.
FC Tulsa enters the match one point back of the playoff line, slotting ninth in the Western Conference with an 8-11-10 record (34 points). The club returns to action after collecting a pivotal victory over sixth-seeded Oakland Roots SC as forward Aaron Bibout posted the game-winning goal in the seventh minute. Now with the club playing its four of five remaining matches at home, it will look to surge up the standings, beginning on Saturday.
On the other side, El Paso Locomotive FC hopes to keep its playoff candidacy alive. Entering the week last in the Western Conference with a 6-16-7 (25 points), the club currently carries a 3% bid at making the playoffs and is off the heels of a stoppage-time win over North Carolina FC.
