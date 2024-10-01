Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship on Tuesday announced the league's Team of the Week for Regular Season Week 30, with Bruno Lapa earning the honor.
Lapa earned his fifth Team of the Week nod of the season with a first-half brace against Louisville on Saturday to go with five duels won and two chances created on 93.5% passing accuracy. The two goals helped Lapa clear Marlon with a team-leading 10 goals on the season for the Brazilian midfielder.
The veteran attacker leads the team with 64 chances created, good for third most in the USL Championship.
901 FC will face Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, October 5 with a chance to clinch their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Kickoff at AutoZone Park is set for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match can be purchased.
