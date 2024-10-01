Augi Williams USL Championship "Player of the Week"

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship announced its Team of the Week for Week 30 of the 2024 regular season, with Indy Eleven forward Augi Williams voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first hat trick of his career in the league during Indy's 4-0 victory against Miami FC on Saturday night at Carroll Stadium.

The Sierra Leone international joined Indy this offseason having already proven himself as one of the leading goal scorers in the USL Championship's history. Currently in his ninth season in the league, Williams had previously recorded 11 two-goal performances in his career but finally bagged his first hat trick with three goals in the span of 13 minutes that carried the Boys in Blue away from Miami in the second half.

"In my position everything is always about moments," said Williams. "You have good days, you have bad days, and you must take both and apply them in the best way that you can. Obviously, tonight I was lucky enough that three went in and it could have been four with the header, but I will take what I get. It's a great feeling, getting three points and being closer to our goal."

Williams became the third player to record a hat trick in Indy Eleven history and is now closing in on his third consecutive regular season with double-digit goals. The 27-year-old has reached double-digits in all competitions this season, having bagged three goals during Indy's run to the Semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, including finding the net in the side's defeat of Atlanta United FC in the Quarterfinals.

Williams' performance also moved him into a tie for sixth place in the Championship's regular season history with 74 goals in 214 appearances, one goal behind current teammate Sebastian Guenzatti.

Williams earned 55 percent of the ballot to claim the award. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

This is Augi's second Team of the Week honor this season. He also earned this accolade after a two-goal performance at Miami on May 12. Augi joins defender Aedan Stanley (May 12) as Boys in Blue players to earn the "Player of the Week" award in 2024.

The Boys in Blue are preparing for one of the biggest games of the season as they host Louisville City FC for the second edition of the LIPAFC Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium on Marvel Super Hero™ Night.

