New Mexico United Launches "Kick out Cancer" Kit to Benefit Pink Warrior House Foundation

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is proud to partner with Presbyterian and UNMH's Pediatric Hematology/Oncology programs, and the Pink Warrior House Foundation to present the "Kick Out Cancer" kit, an incredible, vibrant pink jersey that will be available for purchase next week. Proceeds from the sale of this jersey will go directly to support the Pink Warrior House Foundation, who supports breast cancer patients and their families, as they fight through treatment.

As part of the club's celebration of our cancer-fighting community, New Mexico United players recently visited patients at the University of New Mexico and Presbyterian pediatric oncology and hematology programs. Each player was paired up with a patient who is currently fighting or recently beat cancer. Instead of wearing their own names on the back of their "Kick Out Cancer" jerseys at October 9th's match, players will wear the name of the child they were paired up with. These kids will join the players as they walk onto the pitch ahead of the match.

In addition, the players' match-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online, with proceeds also benefitting the Pink Warrior House Foundation. A very limited number of "Kick Out Cancer" jerseys will be available for purchase on October 9th, the day of the "Kick Out Cancer" match, while the majority of the jerseys will be made available for purchase at the match at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Tickets for "Kick Out Cancer" Night can be purchased at newmexicoutd.com/tickets. Stay tuned to New Mexico United's social media channels to learn about the stories of patients, and the organizations who help them.

