Match Preview: Miami FC at Louisville City FC
October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC heads over to Louisville for the final match of their road streak to face Louisville City FC Wednesday night.
Miami FC
Miami makes their way to Kentucky to face Louisville City FC in a midweek match Wednesday night, following their loss at Indy Eleven.
Miami's last match with Louisville ended 2-1 at home in favor of the away team, with Miami's Frank Lopez scoring the lone goal at home.
In addition, Miami FC goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye is suspended for Wednesday's match following a red card during the Indy Eleven match.
Miami will be looking to come out with three points at Louisville before returning home for their final home match of the season against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tickets for the match can be found at miamifc.com/tickets.
Opponent: Louisville City FC
Louisville City FC currently sits atop the table leading the Eastern Conference. With 21 wins, two draws, and six losses, they have 65 points on the board, the most in the USL Championship.
The main player to watch on the home side is Wilson Harris. Harris has scored 17 goals this season, the second most in the league. Another key player for LouCity is Taylor Davila who has recorded seven goals and five assists this season.
