Shop Now: Republic FC and UC Davis Health Launch Breast Health Awareness Shirt to Support Local Organization

Republic FC and UC Davis Health Launch Breast Health Awareness Shirt to Support Local Organization

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when communities across the world come together to promote screening and prevention of the disease, as well as raise funds to support research and people impacted by breast cancer.

This year, Republic FC and founding partner UC Davis Health have teamed up to create a limited-edition shirt that features a pink ribbon - the international symbol for breast cancer awareness - as well as the word "Indomitable," one of Republic FC's core values and a nod to resilient spirit displayed by breast cancer patients and survivors.

A portion of proceeds from the shirt will benefit the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation, a local organization working to raise funds the fight breast cancer and promote education and outreach throughout Placer and Sacramento counties. The funds the Foundation raises stay within the local community, benefitting those who live and work in the area who have been affected by breast cancer.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, an estimated 310,720 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2024, and 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. But while it is the most diagnosed cancer in the country, the statistics on the importance of early detection are staggering. When caught in its earliest states, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%.

Locally, only 68% of eligible individuals are up to date on their breast cancer screening, which is why the UC Davis Health Department of Radiology is offering free mammograms to help meet the needs of uninsured or underinsured individuals. Appointments will be available October 19, 20, and 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information on eligibility or to schedule an appointment, visit Health.UCDavis.Edu.

Republic FC's stadium will feature touches of pink - including nets and corner flags - for both of home games in October. On October 26, the club and UC Davis Health will host Breast Health Awareness Night during the final regular season game of the year. The match will highlight how crucial prevention screenings are through in-stadium public address announcements and posts on its social media channels, while also creating moments to celebrate breast cancer survivors and thank local healthcare heroes.

