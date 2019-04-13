Sweet 16: Indians Club 16 Hits in 9-7 Win over Charlotte

INDIANAPOLIS - Cole Tucker and Jake Elmore each tallied three hits, Gregory Polanco singled twice, drove in two runs and stole two bases, and the Indians won their sixth straight game with a 9-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday. Will Craig hit an opposite-field solo homer - his league-leading sixth of the season - in the win.

Indianapolis (6-3) dug out of an early 3-0 hole, squandered a 7-4 advantage and still found a way to drop the Knights for a 15th time in the two teams' last 16 meetings at Victory Field.

Zack Collins put Charlotte (6-4) on top in the first with a three-run homer into the bushes beyond the center field wall, but the Tribe answered with two runs in the home half on a Polanco run-scoring infield single to third and Ke'Bryan Hayes RBI groundout.

After the Knights tacked on another run in the second to push their lead to 4-2, Craig's towering drive down the right field line brought Indy within one. The Tribe then scored three runs in the fourth on four hits and three defensive errors by the Knights. Alfredo Reyes tripled and scored on an Elmore single to tie the game and moments later, Elmore raced around the bases to score as Tucker's bunt single led to separate throwing and fielding errors on the play.

Following the chaotic play, Polanco again plated Tucker with a single to right.

Indy led 7-4 going to the seventh before Charlotte rallied to tie the ballgame. Ryan Cordell doubled home a pair of runs and later sprinted home on a wild pitch.

Patrick Kivlehan ensured the Tribe wouldn't fall with an RBI double after the stretch. Two batters later, Elmore plated Kivlehan with his third single to cap the scoring.

Brandon Maurer (W, 2-0) earned the win, Dovydas Neverauskas tossed a scoreless eighth and Michael Feliz (S, 1) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.

The Indians and Knights conclude their four-game series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Rookie Davis (0-0, 13.50 starts for Indy against righty Dylan Cease (1-0, 0.00) for Charlotte.

