Derby City Defeats Gwinnett on Thunder, 3-2

April 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Louisville Bats (5-5) rebranded as the Derby City Mint Juleps in their 3-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (5-4) at Louisville Slugger Field. The starting pitcher for the Mint Juleps, Jose Lopez, threw the second quality start for a Derby City pitcher this season.

The Mint Juleps climbed back to .500 in front of 13,638 fans for "Thunder At Slugger" Day as part of Thunder Over Louisville. It was the most-attended Bats game since last year's Thunder At Slugger game, when the ballpark attendance record was set at 14,658 fans.

The first batter of the game for the Stripers Rafael Ortega (1-for-4) hit a home run off of Lopez to bring the score to 1-0.Derby City scored their first run after Brian O'Grady walked and a passed ball on a pickoff attempt allowed him to make it to third. Nick Longhi (1-for-3) followed with a left field single tying the game 1-1.Two of three runs for the Mint Juleps came from a Christian Colon (1-for-4) two-run double in the bottom of the third.

Three other Mint Juleps walked away with one hit in the game along with Longhi and Colon, Kyle Wren, Rob Refsnyder, and Courtney Hawkins.

Lopez got the win for the Mint Juleps giving up four hits, one run, walking two, and throwing four strikeouts in six innings.

Jimmy Herget (1.0 IP), Matt Bowman (0.2 IP), and Anthony Bass (1.0 IP) all held Gwinnett scoreless in their 2.2 combined innings pitched. Bass got the save in the game. The only other Mint Julep's pitcher to give up a run to the Stripers was Cody Reed who pitched 0.1 innings and gave up two hits and one run.

For the Stripers, Andres Blanco went 1-for-4 with a double in the eighth. Austin Riley followed with a single scoring Blanco from second making the score 3-2. The Stripers left three men in scoring position with two outs and a total of seven left on base.

Derby City stays home and reverts back to the Louisville Bats to finish out the four-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. with right-hander OdrisamerDespaigne (0-0, 4.50) set to go for the Bats left-hander Kolby Allard (1-0, 0.00) set to go for the Stripers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.