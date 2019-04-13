SWB Game Notes

April 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





BUFFALO BISONS (2-6) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (5-4)

RHP Jordan Romano (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 9.64)

| Game No. 10 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | April 13, 2019 | First Pitch 4:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (April 12, 2019) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons in a rain-shortened five-inning contest on Friday night at PNC Field, 4-1. The RailRiders have taken the first two games of the series from the Bisons and are above .500 for the first time this season.

Buffalo struck first in the top of the second inning against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter David Hale. With one out, Jordan Patterson connected on a solo home run to left to put Buffalo on top 1-0. Hale (2-0) went the distance for SWB, recording his first complete game of the season while striking out seven and yielding only the one run.

The RailRiders took the lead with an offensive explosion in the bottom of the fourth, sending 10 batters to the plate. Ryan Lavarnway's two-run single down the third base line plated the first two runs of the frame, while Zack Zehner and Billy Burns picked up RBIs in the frame against Sean Reid-Foley.

Mandy Alvarez led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single and Gosuke Katoh drew a walk before the tarp was called for due to heavy rain. Following a 50-minute delay, the game was called. Four and a half innings were played and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the home team, had the lead making the game complete.

THE PRODIGAL (HUTCHI)SON RETURNS: RHP Drew Hutchison missed pitching against his former organization by a day, as he was the fifth starter in the Opening Day rotation for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and didn't take the ball in the opening four-game series against the Bisons. The righty was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft and made his big league debut in 2012 in Toronto. Over parts of the 2013, 2015 and 2016 seasons, he pitched in 24G/24GS for the Buffalo Bisons while in the Blue Jays organization: 6-9, 3.82 ERA, 125.0 IP, 109 H (.229 BAA), 58R/53ER, 44 BB, 134 K (9.6 K/9).

TRUCKING AT THE TOP: INF Mike Ford has gotten out to an incredibly hot start to the 2019 season, picking up a hit in all 8G in which he has played, including 5 multi-hit performances. He ranks Top-10 in the International League in: AVG (.452, 3rd), HR (4, T-2nd), RBI (11, 1st), OBP (.5128, 3rd), SLG (.935, 1st), OPS (1.463, 1st), H (14, T-2nd), XBH (7, T-1st) and Total Bases (29, 1st).

GETTING IT DONE EARLY: The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders enter Saturday's game having scored in the first inning in 6 of their last 8 games, to the tune of 14 total runs. In each of those six games in which they scored they have had an extra-base hit, and all told, RailRiders hitters are 17-for-39 with 6 2B, HR, 5 BB, HBP for a slash line of .436/.511/.667.

RUNNING LIKE CRAZY: Last season's version of the RailRiders recorded 49 SB on 79 tries (62.0%) which was 11 fewer SB than any other team in the league (Lehigh Valley & Gwinnett: 60 SB), and by percentage was the second worst in the league (Louisville, 60.0%). That said, last April was a strong month for SWB on the base paths, going 14-for-15 in SB but only 35-for-64 (54.6%) over the final 115G of the season (1 SB every 3.3G from May 1st onward). The 2019 RailRiders are off to a torrid start, having gone 11-for-12 SB over the first 9G of the year, but have been held without a SB over the last 3G. Leading the way is OF Billy Burns who is 4-for-4 SB which ties him with Toledo's Danny Woodrow for the IL lead.

THE FUTURE IS SOON: The Toronto Blue Jays have a number of top prospects ready to make an impact in the big leagues, led by the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, Vladimir Guererro Jr. The third-baseman injured his oblique during spring training and began the year with 4G on an MiLB rehab assignment with the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays (4-for-15 (.267 AVG), 2B, RBI, BB) and since joining Buffalo Thursday for his season-debut in Triple-A they are 0-2. Other top-30 prospects in the Blue Jays system according to Baseball America that populate the Buffalo Bisons roster include INF Bo Bichette (No. 2), RHP Sean Reid-Foley (No. 8), INF Cavan Biggio (No. 9), OF Anthony Alford (No. 11), RHP David Paulino (No. 23) and C Reese McGuire (No. 28).

