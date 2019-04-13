Taijeron Homers Twice, But Syracuse Falls to Pawtucket, 7-2

April 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Pawtucket, RI - Despite two home runs from Travis Taijeron, the Syracuse Mets lost to the Pawtucket Red Sox, 7-2, on Saturday afternoon at McCoy Stadium. Taijeron now has three home runs and four RBIs over the last two games.

Pawtucket (5-4) started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Michael Chavis homered to left-center field off Chris Flexen with two outs for a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (6-4) tied the game with a home run of its own in the top of the fifth. Taijeron led off the inning with a home run for the second day in a row to make the score 1-1.

The tie would not last long though. In the bottom of the fifth, Cole Sturgeon doubled with one out and moved to third on a groundout. Nick Lovullo stroked an RBI single to left field, scoring Sturgeon to give the PawSox the lead back, 2-1. Then after a walk, Rusney Castillo hit a three-run home run to right field to push the lead to 5-1.

The Mets got a run back in the seventh. Taijeron continued his torrid stretch with his second home run of the game and third in the last two days to cut the Sox lead to 5-2.

The PawSox added a pair of runs in the eighth. Chavis doubled off Corey Taylor to start the inning and moved to third on the play because of an error in left field. Chavis then scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Brentz for a 6-2 Pawtucket advantage. Three batters later, after two more PawSox hits, Sturgeon singled to score Gorkys Hernandez from second base and make it a 7-2 ballgame.

The Mets wrap up their series with the PawSox on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. RHP Zach Lee is scheduled to start for Syracuse opposite RHP Ryan Weber for Pawtucket.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.