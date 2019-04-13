Hens Win Comeback Thriller, Dominate Extras

NORFOLK, Va. - It took the Toledo Mud Hens extra innings to defeat the Norfolk Tides in comeback fashion 9-5 after a rain delay Saturday evening at Harbor Park.

Bobby Wilson tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning allowing the Mud Hens (5-4) to take over in extra innings scoring five runs to defeat the Tides (2-8). In the tenth inning Toledo used singles by Dawel Lugo and Brandon Dixon as well as a three-run blast by Jacob Robson to secure the victory.

Toledo left a runner on third in the first and second inning after recording lead-off hits in both innings. Norfolk left a runner on second in the first inning and a runner on third in the second inning as the teams stayed knotted at 0-0.

In the third inning, the Mud Hens were able to convert a lead-off double by Pete Kozma into a run. Willi Castro hit a two-out single to right field bringing in Kozma and giving the Hens a 1-0 advantage.

Norfolk answered back in the bottom of the fourth on a three-run homerun by Anthony Santander to take a 3-1 lead. Mason Williams then roped a double down the left-field line. Christopher Bostick followed up with a single scoring Williams and increasing the Tides lead.

In the fifth inning with two outs and a runner on first, Daz Cameron chased down a ball in the right-center field gap with a tremendous diving catch to end the inning and keep the Norfolk lead to 4-1.

RHP Zac Reininger took over the pitching for Toledo as starter LHP Tyler Alexander handed over the ball. Alexander delivered five innings allowing four earned runs on eight hits while striking out three.

Cameron led off the eighth inning with a triple to deep center and was brought home on a Castro sacrifice fly to left field bringing the Mud Hens within two of the Tides.

Reininger made his exit after two innings of scoreless work allowing one hit and fanning one. RHP Jose Cisnero took over the eighth inning on the bump for Toledo.

Dixon led off the ninth inning reaching on an error. Then with one out, Wilson lifted his first home run of the year over the left field fence to tie the game at four-a-piece. Cisnero shut Norfolk down in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Woodrow started the extra frame at second base and moved to third on a groundout to short by Cameron. With two outs, Victor Reyes was it by a pitch to give Toledo runners on first and third. Lugo then drove a single to right field scoring Woodrow. Continuing the two-out rally, Dixon brought in Reyes with a single to center field. Robson then cleared the bases with a three-run shot to right field giving the Mud Hens a 9-4 advantage.

Jose Fernandez came on to close the game for Toledo in the tenth. Cisnero exited after two innings of shutout work allowing no hits and two walks while claiming one strikeout victim.

Norfolk added a run in the bottom half of the tenth as DJ Stewart scored on a Santander double, but Toledo held on for the victory as Fernandez allowed one run and one hit while walking one and striking out one.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens take on the Tides in the final game of the four-game series Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-5, run scored

9. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

10. IF Willi Castro: 1-for-3, two RBI

15. IF Dawel Lugo: 2-for-5, RBI, run scored

18. OF Jacob Robson: 1-for-5, three RBI, run scored

22. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP (IL)

23. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

24. LHP Tyler Alexander: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks

26. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

Hens Notes:

- Mud Hens improve to 3-0 in extra inning games this year.

- Toledo recorded lead-off hits in each of the first three innings.

- Bobby Wilson recorded his first home run of the season as he tied the game with a two-run bomb in the top of the ninth.

- After a Daz Cameron triple, Toledo moves into first place in Triples this season with five.

- The Mud Hens went 4-6 against the Tides last season and starts the 2019 campaign 1-1.

