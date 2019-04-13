Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (4:05 p.m.)

April 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 13, 2019 | 4:05 p.m. ET | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Game 9| Road Game #3

BUFFALO BISONS (2-6, 5th, -4.5 North) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (5-4, 3rd, -2.0 North)

RHP Jordan Romano (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 9.64)

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons continue their series at PNC Field for game three against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Buffalo is still in search of their first road win of the season. The team is also trying to snap their losing streak, which astands at five. Right hander Jordan Romano makes his first start of the season for the Herd. He has pitched once out of the bullpen.

Last Game: BUF 1, S/W-B 4 F/5

Jordan Patterson hit his first home run to give the Bisons an early 1-0 lead. Ryan Tepera hit one batter in his inning of work, but did not allow a run. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four times in the 4th inning for the lead, then rain washed out the remainder of the game. It resulted in a 4-1 loss for Buffalo.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2-4)

The Bisons picked up two wins in the first series of the season against the RailRiders to split in Buffalo. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will visit Sahlen Field in a week for a two-day, three-game series against the Herd.

Today's Starter

Jordan Romano makes his first start of 2019 for the Bisons. The Markham, Ont. Native is 1-0 after making his lone appearance out of the bullpen to start the year. Last year Romano made a spot start for Buffalo on May 27th, and picked up the win in five innings of work.

Jordan Patterson

Utilityman Jordan Patterson accounted for the lone Bisons' run in Friday night's loss. Patterson got the start defensively at first base, and clubbed a solo home run in the 2nd inning. The homer is his first of the season, increasing his RBI total to five in the process.

Ryan Tepera

Veteran reliever Ryan Tepera joined the Herd on a MLB rehab assignment prior to Friday night's game. Tepera pitched one inning without allowing a run in his return from right elbow inflammation. Because of the inclement weather, the right hander pitched the 1st inning for Buffalo, with Sean Reid-Foley taking over after. Tepera recorded a strikeout for the final out of the 1st.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (4-10) mounted a late rally against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, but it came up short. The Blye Jays fell 11-7 in the opening game of the three-game series. Right hander Clay Buchholz will be activated from the Injured List in time to make the start this afternoon at 3:07 p.m. On Monday the Jays will begin a seven-game roadtrip that starts in Minnesota and concludes against the Oakland A's.

