Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (5-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-3)

April 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians seek their six straight win this evening against Charlotte. Game notes and lineups are attached.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #9 / Home #3: Indianapolis Indians (5-3) vs. Charlotte Knights (6-3)

Probables: RHP Eduardo Vera (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Spencer Adams (0-0, 9.00)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians earned their fifth straight win behind a season-high 15 hits in a 9-2 rout over Charlotte on Friday night. The Knights plated the first run in the opening frame on a Zack Collins sacrifice fly, but the Indians scored five times in the third and never looked back. Ke'Bryan started that inning with a double and scored moments later on an Elias Diaz single up the middle. Will Craig then blasted a two-run homer to left to make it 3-1. A run-scoring double by Trayvon Robinson and RBI single by Jake Elmore capped the burst. The Tribe offense remained hot in their next at-bat, knocking Jordan Stephens out of the game with three runs in the fourth. Craig hit an RBI single, Eric Wood recorded a sacrifice fly and a double steal by Bryan Reynolds and Craig resulted in the eighth tally. McRae (W, 1-1) allowed two unearned runs in 6.0 innings to even his record while Stephens (L, 0-2) surrendered eight earned in 3.1 innings pitched. Robinson paced the offense with four extra-base hits, two doubles and two triples.

THIS EVENING: Right-hander Eduardo Vera (0-0, 0.00) will make his second career Triple-A start and first at Victory Field. He'll be opposed by righty Spencer Adams (0-0, 9.00). Vera, 24, fired 6.0 shutout innings last Sunday in Columbus and the Indians rallied for with four runs in the ninth for a 5-2 win. Adams, 23, was a second-round pick by the White Sox in 2014. He made 15 starts for the Knights last year - going 4-7 with a 3.19 ERA (32er/90.1ip) - but has never faced Indianapolis.

POLANCO, NEVERAUSKAS JOIN DIAZ ON REHABS: OF Gregory Polanco (shoulder surgery in Sept. 2018) and RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (left oblique) join the Indians roster tonight and are expected to stick around through the homestand. Polanco last played for the Tribe in 2014 while Neverauskas has suited up for the Tribe in each of the last three seasons. Indy already has C Elias Diaz on a rehab assignment, and he went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in last night's game. He is 6-for-12 in three games thus far.

TRAYV-ON FIRE: Indians OF Trayvon Robinson ranks second in the IL in batting (.526, 10-for-19), first in on-base percentage (.565), fourth in slugging percentage (.842) and second in OPS (1.407). Last night he became the first Tribe player with two triples in a game since Willy Garcia on April 27, 2016. He also became the first Indians player with four extra-base hits in a game since Kevin Newman went 5-for-6 with a cycle and a bonus double on Aug. 7, 2018 vs. Lehigh Valley. Robinson has reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 plate appearances, recording two triples, two doubles, five singles and a walk.

HIT PARADE: The Tribe tallied a season-high 15 hits last night and matched their season high for runs scored with nine. Nine of the 15 knocks went for extra bases. Indy's 2018 high for extra-base hits in a game came on April 27 at Columbus in a 17-5 triumph. The Indians had eight games last year with 15-plus hits and went 7-1 in those contests.

MCRAE'S DAY: Right-hander Alex McRae dazzled over 6.0 innings last night, holding the Knights to two unearned runs on two hits with five punchouts. McRae earned his first win of the season and more than cut his ERA in half from 7.71 to 3.38. He is tied for sixth in the league with 12 strikeouts and is eighth in average against (.167).

14 OUT OF 15: The Indians have gone 14-1 against Charlotte in their last 15 meetings at Victory Field. Five of those games have been decided by one run and eight have been within two runs or less. During that time, the Tribe have outscored the Knights 64-32.

TRACKMAN ON CRAIG'S BOMB: Will Craig hit his league-leading fifth home run in the third inning of last night's victory. According to Trackman data, the ball had an exit velocity of 108.3 mph, a launch angle of 35 degrees and a distance of 437 feet.

HAY HAY HAYES: After enduring a brief 0-for-9 slide to begin the season, 22-year-old Ke'Bryan Hayes has been swinging a hot bat. He is batting .400 over his last 25 at-bats, tallying one homer, six doubles and six RBI during a six-game hitting streak.

AND THEN THERE WERE THREE: Bryan Reynolds has hit safely in each of Indy's eight games so far this season, leaving him as one of three players in Triple-A to have accomplished the feat. He's batting .406 (13-for-32) with three homers, one triple, one double, four RBI and eight runs scored for the Tribe.

