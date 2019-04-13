IronPigs win extra-inning slugfest in Rochester

(Allentown, Pa) - It took 10 innings and a combined 38 runs, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-2) extended their winning streak to four games as they beat the Rochester Red Wings (2-8) by a score of 20-18 on Saturday afternoon in Frontier Field.

IronPigs second baseman Sean Rodriguez broke the 17-17 tie in the top of the tenth inning by hitting a go-ahead three-run home run off D.J. Baxendale (0-1) to give the IronPigs a 20-17 lead.

Wilin Rosario hit an RBI single off Ramos in the bottom of the tenth inning to trim Lehigh Valley's lead to 20-18. Ramos earned his first save of the season.

The IronPigs and Red Wings combined to hit 15 home runs in the contest. Rodriguez, Jan Hernandez, Austin Romine, and Dylan Cozens each hit two home runs. Mitch Walding hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning. The teams also combined for 41 hits over the 10 innings played.

IronPigs starting pitcher Ranger Suarez allowed ten runs (eight earned) over four innings. He gave up 12 hits and struck out three batters without issuing a walk. Tom Windle and Yacksel Rios each allowed two runs while Josh Martin (1-0) gave up three runs over two innings in relief.

The IronPigs broke several records in this game. Their nine home runs hit in the game was the most since July 17, 2018 at Columbus. Their 20 runs in a game was the most in a game since June 11, 2016. Their 18 runs allowed was the most runs they allowed in a game since June 16, 2017.

The IronPigs and Red Wings wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. from Frontier Field. The team will head to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the conclusion of the game.

