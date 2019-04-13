Game Notes: Gwinnett Stripers (5-3) at Derby City Mint Juleps (4-5)

Game 10, Home 3

Gwinnett Stripers (5-3) at Derby City Mint Juleps (4-5)

2:00 PM | Saturday, April 13, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

WELCOME THE MINT JULEPS: The Louisville Bats will rebrand today as the "Derby City Mint Juleps" as they take on the Gwinnett Stripers in the third game of a four-game series on "Thunder Over Louisville" Day. The Mint Juleps make their debut Saturday before returning one more time on April 27 for "Derby at the Diamond". Right-hander Jose Lopez (0-0, 2.25) will make his second start of the year for Louisville, set to oppose Gwinnett right-hander Andres Santiago (0-0, 1.69).

AGAINST GWINNETT: Last night's 9-7 loss to the Stripers snapped Louisville's 9-game home winning streak against Gwinnett which dated back to the 2016 season. Friday was the first time LOU lost to the top farm club of the Atlanta Braves at Louisville Slugger Field since July 1, 2016. Today marks the 80th all-time matchup between Louisville and Gwinnett since the latter's inaugural season in 2009, with the Bats holding a slim 40-39 advantage in the all-time series, including 22-17 at home.

HAPPY THUNDER DAY: Last season on "Thunder Over Louisville" Day, the Bats set a Louisville Slugger Field attendance record with 14,658 fans, the most ever for a sporting event at the ballpark. The record number of fans surpassed Thunder 2016, which drew 14,331 fans. Last season on Thunder, the Bats defeated the Syracuse Chiefs by an 8-5 score on April 21 in the eighth home game of the season.

Bats on Thunder Day (Since 2014)

Date Opponent Result Attendance

April 21, 2018 Syracuse W, 8-5 14,658*

April 22, 2017 Durham L, 1-7 12,191

April 23, 2016 Indianapolis L, 0-1 14,331*

April 18, 2015 Indianapolis W, 7-6 14,073

April 12, 2014 Columbus W, 12-4 13,986

* set Louisville Slugger Field attendance record

THE SHERMANATOR: In the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday with the Bats and Stripers tied 2-2, pinch-hitter Sherman Johnson came into the game for starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez and hit a rocket to right field on a full count, giving the Bats a 4-2 lead with a pinch-hit home run. It was the first pinch-hit homer for a Bat since Rob Brantly did it on May 28, 2017 at Lehigh Valley. In back-to-back games, the Bats have overcame a 4-run to deficit to win and recorded a pinch-hit home run, two feats they did not reach all of last season.

CONSISTENT OFFENSE: While the Bats didn't get what they were looking for with a 9-7 loss on Friday night, they have now scored at least 7 runs (W 8-0, W 7-6, L 7-9) in 3 straight contests for the first time in just over 2 years, when they did it from April 7-9, 2017. Louisville has also scored 6+ runs in each of its last 4 games, the first time that's happened since August 11-14, 2016.

LATE TROUBLE: A night after overcoming a 4-0 deficit to eventually win 7-6, Louisville could not hold onto its 4-2 or 7-6 leads in Friday night's ballgame, with the bullpen giving up 7 runs (6 earned) in 4.0 innings of work, walking 4 and striking out 4. It was a stark contrast from the bullpen's recent string of dominance, with Bats relief pitchers combining for one earned run in 19.0 innings (0.47 ERA) with 7 walks and 25 strikeouts in the team's last 4 games before Friday, from April 8-11. Last night was also the first time Louisville's bullpen has surrendered a home run in 2019.

International League Stories from April 13, 2019

