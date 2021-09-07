SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (43-61) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (59-46)

RHP Jefry Rodriguez (1-0, 6.41 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Krook (3-5, 4.33 ERA)

| Game 106 | Home Game 54 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | September 7, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

THE WRONG KIND OF HISTORY: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders enter play on Tuesday having lost nine straight games and having been swept in a seven-game series for the first time in franchise history. The nine-game skid is the second-longest losing streak in franchise history, behind only a 10-game losing streak posted by the 1990 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons from August 18-26. The RailRiders have also lost nine straight games at home, the longest home losing streak in SWB history, surpassing the marks of seven straight dubiously achieved by both the 1990 and 1991 Red Barons. SWB is only 4-16 (.200) in its last 20 games at PNC Field, dating back to July 25 vs Rochester.

STOP THE STEAL: The Buffalo Bisons were 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts during Sunday's 11-inning affair, continuing a troubling trend of teams running wild on the RailRiders. The Bisons were an absurd 12-for-14 on stolen base attempts during last week's series. Since the beginning of August, RailRiders opponents are a stunning 30-for-35 (85.7% success rate) when trying to steal against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. That is approximately equal to the career success rate of Jack Perconte, who retired as the all-time leader and currently ranks fourth all-time in stolen base success rate.

CLOSE CALLS & BLOWOUTS: The RailRiders have played an extraordinary number of close games this season, with 52 of SWB's 105 games being decided by one or two runs (49.5%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has performed perfectly average in these close contests, going 15-15 (.500) in one-run games and 11-11 (.500) in two-run games. However, the RailRiders have also participated in their fair share of extreme blowout games, decided by eight-or-more runs. In 12 such contests, SWB is 10-2 (.833) on the season, and is part of the reason why the team is +112 in run differential this season, third-best in Triple-A East.

ONE OF THE BEST: Throughout the 2021 season, the RailRiders bullpen has been the backbone of the pitching staff, posting a 3.03 ERA as a unit and racking up 42 of SWB's 59 wins. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has the third-best bullpen ERA in full season baseball (minors and majors), trailing only Buffalo (2.82) and Somerset (2.83). The bullpen is posting impressive rates of 10.77 K/9, 4.07 BB/9, and has limited opposing batters to just a .204 batting average this season.

SWEET ESCAPE: Despite two consecutive losses to Lehigh Valley to end the last road trip, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are 33-19 (.634) on the road this season, the second-best mark of any team in Triple-A this season. Only Jacksonville (33-21) can claim as many wins away from home in Triple-A East, and in the Northeast Division, Worcester (29-22) has the second-best road record. In Triple-A baseball, only Reno (35-19) has more wins on the road than Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

CERTIFIED STRIKEOUT BOYS: RailRiders pitchers struck out a season-high 17 batters on Friday night in a 1-0 loss against the Buffalo Bisons. That was the highest strikeout total of the year for SWB, surpassing the 15 K mark accomplished three times, most recently on August 8 against Worcester. The 17 strikeouts recorded by the RailRiders on Friday was the most since the staff struck out 18 on May 5, 2019 against the Syracuse Mets. That contest was also notable for SWB scoring 14 runs (10 earned) against Mets starter Mickey Jannis, and a 7 RBI performance from Kyle Higashioka. The RailRiders followed that up with a 15-strikeout performance on Sunday, and are striking out 10.08 batters per-nine innings this season as a staff.

THE FINAL STRETCH BEFORE THE FINAL STRETCH™: Tuesday begins the penultimate series of the regular season across minor league baseball, with most teams having 12 games remaining on their regular season schedules. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Rochester for six games before finishing the season on the road at Lehigh Valley. Following that, the RailRiders return home for a five-game set with Rochester to kick off the Triple-A Final Stretch, a 10-game, 2-week postseason "tournament" which is a tournament in the sense that a golf tournament is a tournament and less in the way it is traditionally used for postseason competition. The team with the best overall record over the 10-game period will be dubbed the Final Stretch Champion and receive a prize which is still TBA. In the overwhelming likelihood of a tie, the champion will be determined by an intricate series of tiebreakers.

Triple-A East League Stories from September 7, 2021

