Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 7, 2021

Tuesday, September 7th 7:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (51-57) at Nashville Sounds (56-52) Game 1 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #109 of 130 Away Game #55 of 65

RHP Justin Miller (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Dylan File (1-3, 4.84 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds used three home runs to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 4-3, earning a series split at Coolray Field. Conner Capel, Evan Mendoza and Kramer Robertson all homered for the 'Birds, providing just enough offense in a tight ballgame. T.J. Zeuch pitched a solid six innings in his second start of the year with Memphis. The Memphis bullpen took over from there, as Tommy Parsons tossed a scoreless seventh and Jesús Cruz retired all six batters he faced to earn the save. The Redbirds defense also played a big role in the win, turning four double plays in the game.

Memphis Starter: Justin Miller makes an MLB Rehab appearance with the Redbirds tonight, his first of the season. The righthander has made 14 relief appearances with St. Louis this season, posting an ERA of 6.00 in 12.0 IP (eight earned runs) with eight strikeouts and four walks. Miller began the season with the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs in 3.0 IP prior to being designated for assignment on June 29. He was promptly claimed off of waivers by St. Louis on July 2nd. Miller has pitched in 169 career MLB games between four different teams (Detroit, Colorado, Washington, St. Louis). Matthew Liberatore is expected to "piggyback" the short rehab outing of Miller tonight.

Nashville Starter: Dylan File makes his eighth start with Nashville and his 11th overall start in Minor League Baseball this season. In his first seven starts with the Sounds, the righthander has recorded an ERA of 4.83 in 35.1 IP with 30 strikeouts and eight walks. The 25-year-old, who was picked in the 21st Round of the 2017 Draft by Milwaukee out of Dixie State (Utah), had an impressive 2019 MiLB season. In 26 combined starts between Carolina (High-A, 12 starts) and Biloxi (Double-A, 14 starts), File had an ERA of 3.24 in 147.0 IP with 136 strikeouts and only 22 walks. He started against the Redbirds back on August 19th, allowing four runs (all earned) on eight hits in 5.0 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has put up video game numbers over his last 15 games. During that stretch, Yepez is 25-56 at the plate (BA of .446) with 10 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs. Yepez has eight multi-hit games over his last 15. The 23-year-old has 20 home runs, 20 doubles and 56 RBI in 78 games with Memphis this season after being called up from Double-A.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer hit his first Triple-A home run in Wednesday night's game against Gwinnett. In 12 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer has reached base in 24 of his 49 plate appearances (nine hits, 11 walks, four hit by pitch).

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last eight games. Robertson has multiple hits in five of those contests, going 15-31 with five RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. Robertson smacked a home run in Sunday's series finale at Gwinnett.

Parsons Proving It: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In six appearances, Parsons has allowed just two baserunners. He has eight strikeouts in seven innings, going at least one inning in all six outings.

