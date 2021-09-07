Redbirds Lose Tight Series Opener

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series opener to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) by a 9-7 final on Tuesday night. The 'Birds and Sounds play each other in a six-game series this week, wrapping up their 18 games against one another this season.

Early on, Memphis (51-58) took a 3-1 lead when Nolan Gorman took a hanging breaking ball and crushed it over the center-field fence in the top of the third inning. The top prospect in the Cardinals system now has 11 home runs in 58 Triple-A games. Gorman is 9-25 at the plate in his last six games.

Later on in the game, the 'Birds got more home run power on a solo shot from Juan Yepez in the sixth. The right-handed hitter continued his torrid pace on Tuesday night. Yepez is batting .426 (26-61) over his last 16 games with 10 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs.

Brendan Donovan capped off all the offensive firepower with a two-run dinger in the eighth. Memphis smacked three home runs for the second consecutive game. They also hit three home runs in Sunday afternoon's win at Gwinnett.

The problem on Tuesday night? Poor pitching from the Redbirds. Nashville (57-52) roughed up Memphis, tagging them for nine runs on 16 hits. Five different Sounds batters had multi-hit games, including a three-hit game from Brice Turang with two runs scored. Seven of the eight Nashville position players in their starting lineup reached base at least once.

Next Game

Wednesday, September 8 @ Nashville (7:05 p.m. CT)

- Redbirds Probable Starter: LHP Zack Thompson

- Sounds Probable Starter: RHP Josh Lindblom

Watch: MiLB.tv

Listen: MiLB First Pitch App

