Long Ball Sinks Iowa in Series Opener

September 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens (63-46) hit three home runs including a grand slam to take game one of the series over the Iowa Cubs (45-64) by a score of 8-2, Tuesday at Principal Park.

The Mud Hens and I-Cubs traded blows in the second, each scoring one run before two of the top ten prospects in Major League Baseball flexed their muscles.

Spencer Torkelson hit a solo shot in the third followed by a two-run blast by Riley Greene in the fifth to give Toledo a 4-1 lead. Their starter Logan Shore kept Iowa at one run through his six innings of work, earning a quality start.

Shore allowed just five hits while walking one and striking out seven to earn his sixth win of the year. The Mud Hens added to their lead in the top of the ninth, when former Iowa Cubs infielder Zack Short hit a grand slam.

Trailing 8-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Ladendorf gave Iowa a run with a solo shot, but that was all they would get as Nolan Blackwood completed his first save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Dakota Mekkes (1) and Blake Whitney (5) struck out six batters over their combined 3.0 scoreless innings of work. They allowed just one hit and two walks over that span.

- All but two batters in Iowa's lineup recorded a hit tonight, but not one batter had a multi-hit game.

- Tyler Ladendorf's solo shot in the ninth inning was his fourth home run of the year and first since July 15, also against the Toledo Mud Hens.

With Toledo currently holding a 1-0 series lead, the two teams are set to meet for game two of the six-game set tomorrow, with first pitch between the I-Cubs and Mud Hens set for 12:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

