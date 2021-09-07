Engel to Begin MLB Rehab in Jacksonville

The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of Tuesday's opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Jacksonville, FL.

Chicago White Sox OF Adam Engel will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights tonight. The Knights will begin a six-game, five-day series tonight against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Jacksonville, FL. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Engel, 29, was placed on Chicago's 10-day Injured List with left shoulder inflammation on August 16, 2021. This season with the White Sox, the Cincinnati, OH native is hitting .248 (26-for-105) with 19 runs scored, six doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 33 games. This is his second rehab stint of the 2021 season with the Knights. Earlier this year, he hit .286 (8-for-28) with four runs scored, two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and four stolen bases in seven games with Charlotte.

Last year, Engel hit .295 (26-for-88) with 11 runs scored, five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 12 RBIs and a stolen base in 36 games with the White Sox.

RHP Kevin McCarthy was signed by the Chicago White Sox and assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. McCarthy, 29, has appeared in 28 games this season (two starts) with the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox). The Rockville Centre, NY native posted a 1-2 record with one save and a 7.13 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched. He was released by Boston on August 22.

McCarthy was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Marist College. In parts of five seasons at the major league level -- all with the Royals -- McCarthy owns an 11-6 record with one save and a 3.80 ERA in 169 games (191.2 IP). He appeared in a career-high 65 games with the Royals in 2018 and went 5-4 with a 3.25 ERA (72.0 IP).

