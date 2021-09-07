Homestand Highlights: September 14-19

September 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings return to Frontier Field on Tuesday, September 14 for the penultimate homestand of the 2021 season. The seven-game, six-day series against the Buffalo Bisons is highlighted by a pair of cap giveaways, Family Campout Night, two fireworks shows and an appearance by Milo The Bat Dog.

Gates for all games will open 65 minutes prior to first pitch.

--------------------

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (6:05 PM)

TWO-FOR-ONE ONLINE TICKETS - Use promo code: GOWINGS to receive Buy One Get One Free tickets. Please note: you have to enter the promo code before selecting your seats. This is an online only offer.

TOTE BAG GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans will receive a tote bag presented by MLB Network.

--------------------

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (5:05 PM) - DOUBLEHEADER

*Wednesday is a doubleheader. First pitch of Game One is at 5:05. There will be approximately 30 minutes between games. Both games will be seven innings and only ONE ticket is needed to attend.*

FLAP CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 700 fans in attendance will receive a Red Wings Flap Cap courtesy of Dunkin'

--------------------

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (1:05 PM)

FINAL WEEKDAY MATINEE - It's the final weekday matinee of the season presented by Hyatt Regency Rochester. Take advantage of our free stadium wifi and work from the ballpark!

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts from 12 - 1 pm at the 10th Inning Bar.

--------------------

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (6:05 PM)

FAMILY CAMPOUT NIGHT - Watch a movie on the field and sleep under the stars at Frontier Field presented by Wilkins RV and Dunkin'. No additional ticket is needed to stay over. After the game, all campers will exit the ballpark, move their cars to our VIP lot and then re-enter once the field is ready for you to start setting up tents. In the morning, Dunkin' will provide donuts and coffee for campers.

CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans (21+) will receive a Red Wings/Nationals affiliate cap presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Presented by the Rochester Area Honda Dealers

--------------------

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (6:05 PM)

MILO THE BAT DOG APPEARANCE - Milo The Bat Dog returns to the field presented by Off Leash K9 Training.

MILO THE BAT DOG BOBBLETAIL GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans will receive a Milo Bobbletail presented by Frontier Communications and Off Leash K9 Training.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

--------------------

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 vs. BUFFALO BISONS (1:05 PM)

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy following the game presented by The Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.