SWB Game Notes - April 13

April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-4) @ Norfolk Tides (7-6)

Game 13 | Road Game 8 | Saturday, April 13, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (0-0, 0.00) vs LHP Cade Povich (1-0, 0.82)

TOP TEAM: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked the Norfolk Tides out of first place in the International League with five straight wins. The RailRiders a half of a game ahead of four other teams including division rival Buffalo. The team is four games above .500 for the first time this season.

LOCKRIDGE LEADING- Brandon Lockridge is now batting .318 in ten games this season. He has recorded seven hits, including three doubles, and has batted in six runs. The righty has walked eleven times compared to just five strikeouts. Lockridge also has eleven total steals, leading all of professional baseball. The 27-year-old has already played all three outfield positions.

FIVE IN A ROW- SWB has now won five games in a row, tracking back to their final game at PNC Field versus Syracuse. The last time they won this many straight was between July 26-July 21 at Rochester in 2022 when they swept a seven game series.

SAVED IT- The RailRiders have now gone have five straight games with consecutive saves in the after going 0-5 in that category to start the season. This number is tied for second in Minor League Baseball with only the Oklahoma City Baseball Club having just one more. Last night Oddanier Mosqueda recorded the save in his team-high sixth appearance as a RailRider. Each save has been recorded by a different bullpen arm.

HIGHS AND LOWS- The RailRiders pitching staff boasts a 3.72 ERA which is #6 in Triple-A. The team has the most wild pitches with 17 in the level, but Myrtle Beach has them beat in baseball with 23 misthrows. Tanner Tully has three to his stat line. However, SWB pitchers have not hit any batters this season and remain the only team in Triple-A not to do so. Only two other staffs have not hit a batter in all of baseball: Columbia and Erie.

EXTRA EXTRA: Yesterday SWB recorded seven extra base hits including six doubles and a home run. Carlos Narvaez and Jose Rojas each had a pair of two-baggers. While Jeter Downs and Caleb Durbin had doubles of their own. Everson Pereira had the teams 12th home run of the season.

HE GETS ON BASE: Both Everson Pereira and Caleb Durbin have each played in all one dozen games getting on base safely each time. Durbin has 17 hits and eleven walks. He has a team-high 15 runs batted in. Durbin's on-base percentage is .509, putting him third in the International League. Pereira has eleven hits, including four homers. His OBP is .370.

PITCHING PRESENCE- The RailRiders starters and relievers have combined for a 3.69 earned run average in the first eleven games of the season. It #6 pitching staff in Triple-A baseball.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.