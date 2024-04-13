Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 13 at Buffalo

April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (4-5) vs. Buffalo Bisons (7-4)

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - 12:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: LHP DJ Herz (0-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Alek Manoah (NR)

G2: RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 3.60) vs. RHP Chad Dallas (0-0, 9.00)

BUFFALO BLUES: The Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons contest on Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather...this marks the fifth postponement of the season for the Red Wings after their first four home games were rained out...the two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader this afternoon, the first time Rochester has played a twin-bill at Sahlen Field since 6/26/2017.

IN WOOD COMPANY: CF JAMES WOOD mashed his first pair of Triple-A home runs Thursday, the second of which was the hardest-hit homer by a Red Wing this season (108.8 MPH)...the Maryland native tied a career-high with four hits at the plate, adding a double, single, four runs scored and a stolen base...Wood now leads the International League with a .441 batting average (15-for-34) and a 1.352 OPS, while posting the second-best on-base percentage (.558) and fifth-best slugging percentage (.794)...

Wood became the first Red Wing to launch two homers in a game at Buffalo since JULIO VINAS on 9/5/1999, at what was then Dunn Tire Park.

This was also Wood's second career multi-homer game, his first coming on 4/8/2022 with Single-A Lake Elsinore (SD).

HIT THE JACKPOT: SS JACK DUNN opened the scoring in the contest Thursday, crushing a solo home run to left field at an exit velocity of 104.5 MPH...the Georgia native is tied for second on the team in homers with CF JAMES WOOD (2), and also ranks third on the team in both slugging percentage (.556) and OPS (.911)...

In 2023, Dunn didn't homer for the second time until 5/23, in his 31st game of the season.

CAN YOU TAKE ME BLEIER: LHP RICHARD BLEIER recorded the save in Thursday night's 6-3 win, twirling 2.0 innings, only allowing one earned run while fanning three batters...for the southpaw, it was his first save since 10/1/2022, with Miami, and his first Triple-A save since April 28, 2017, with Norfolk (BAL)...the Florida Gulf Coast University product owns a 3.00 ERA (2 ER/6.0 IP) on the season with six strikeouts, and has not yet allowed a walk.

RUNNIN' WHERE THE BUFFALOS ROAM: SS JACK DUNN slugged a second-inning solo shot in Thursday's win, extending Rochester's run streak to 148 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 59 games ahead of second place (MEM, 89)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100 straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

MR. JUANDERFUL: DH JUAN YEPEZ picked up multiple hits for the third consecutive game Thursday night, finishing the contest 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and a walk...through six games in April, Yepez is hitting .400 (8-for-20) with two homers, a double and nine RBI...

Yepez is one of four players on the Red Wings with a hitting streak of three or more games.

HE'S A RUNNER, HE'S A TRACK STAR: The Wings stole three bases in the win Thursday, including one each from RF ALEX CALL, CF JAMES WOOD, and DH JUAN YEPEZ...the team now has stolen 16 bases through the first nine games of the season, fourth-most in the International League, despite playing in at least two fewer games than all other teams in the top 15...

DARREN BAKER leads the team with six stolen bases, tied for fifth-most in the IL.

