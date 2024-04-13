Myers, Gray Homer But Jumbo Shrimp Fall to Knights

April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Both Dane Myers and Tristan Gray cranked home runs on Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Charlotte Knights 11-2 in front of 8,179 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Myers got the scoring started for the Jumbo Shrimp (8-6) in the bottom of the second with his first home run of the season to make it 1-0.

The Knights (4-10) responded in the third inning. With one out, Angelo Castellano doubled. Rafael Ortega followed by tattooing a two-run home run off Jacksonville starter Yonny Chirinos (1-2) that gave Charlotte a 2-1 lead.

The score remained 2-1 until the fifth inning. Danny Mendick walked with two outs and then Colson Montgomery rocketed another two-run shot, his second in as many days to further the Knights' lead.

Charlotte struck again in the sixth. Zach DeLoach singled with one out before Carlos Perez was hit by a pitch. After a strikeout, Castellano lashed an RBI double to widen the gap to 5-1.

With the same score in the ninth, Mendick singled to lead off before Montgomery was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Adam Hackenberg walked to load the bases for DeLoach, who roped a two-run double. After Perez drew a free pass, Brett Phillips crushed a grand slam to put the margin at 11-1.

Gray launched his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth to make it 11-2.

Jacksonville and Charlotte conclude the six-game series in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. matinee. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-2, 12.00 ERA) for his second start of the season. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 2-2:20 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.