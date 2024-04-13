Rain Postpones Syracuse and Worcester Saturday, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - This afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed because of inclement weather conditions. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 14th beginning at 12:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

All Sunday's are Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Sundays and families can run the bases after the game courtesy of West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Fans with tickets for Saturday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

