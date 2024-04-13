OF Oscar Colás Heads to Charlotte

April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







OF Oscar Colás was optioned to the Charlotte Knights from the Chicago White Sox on April 12. Colás, 25, was added to Charlotte's active roster today. With the Knights this season, Colás is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with six runs scored, two doubles, one home run, four RBI and one stolen base. Last season, Colás hit .272 (58-for-213) with 36 runs scored, 14 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI with the Knights in 54 games.

INF Cristopher De Guzman was assigned back to Double-A Birmingham from Charlotte today. De Guzman, 24, has not appeared in a game this season. Last year, he split time between Single-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem. He is a native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

INF Wilmer Difo was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization and assigned to Charlotte today. Difo, 32, has appeared in parts of eight seasons in the majors with Washington (2015-20), Pittsburgh (2021) and Arizona (2022). Difo spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (New York Yankees organization).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.