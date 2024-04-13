RailRiders Blank Tides, 3-0

April 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Norfolk Tides 3-0 on Saturday night. The RailRiders hit two home runs in their sixth straight victory!

A pitcher's duel ensued right off the bat between Yankees #14 prospect Clayton Beeter and Orioles #9 prospect Cade Povich.

Both teams were held hitless through three innings of work.

Carlos Narvaez gave the RailRiders some life with a leadoff home run in the fifth. His first of the season traveled 391-feet to left field.

The RailRiders added another in the eighth inning. Josh VanMeter smacked his second home run of the week for a 2-0 advantage.

In the top of the ninth, SWB added an insurance run. Narvaez reached on an error and Jeter Downs singled him home. The team loaded the bases but finished 3-0.

Clayton Beeter (W, 1-0) pitched five shutout frames, giving up just one hit for his only base runner. He struck out eight. Matt Givin worked three innings clean, working through a bases loaded jam in the eighth. It was first appearance of the season and his Triple-A debut. Jake Cousins (S, 2) threw a scoreless ninth.,

Cade Povich (L, 1-1) tossed five and a third innings off one run ball. He walked two and struck out ten. Garrett Stallings and Matt Krook each allowed a run.

The RailRiders continue their series in Norfolk against the Triple-A Baltimore Orioles affiliate. The week continues with a game on Sunday at 1:05 PM. The team will return to PNC Field to take on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs beginning on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.