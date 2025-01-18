Swarm Fall Short to Gold in Overtime

January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (5-4) fell to the Grand Rapids Gold (5-5) in a 124-116 overtime contest on Saturday night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. Fans in attendance witnessed a high-energy game that featured 13 lead changes and eight ties before the Gold sealed the victory in the elam ending.

The Swarm was led by Reggie Perry, who delivered an impressive double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes. KJ Simpson contributed 20 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, while Isaiah Wong added 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Keyontae Johnson and Marcus Garrett rounded out double-figure scorers with 16 points and 10 points, respectively.

The Grand Rapids Gold were fueled by two-way Trey Alexander's game-high of 38 points, including five three-pointers, in 39 minutes. Jahmir Young added a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists, while Charles Bediako collected his double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The two teams exchanged momentum throughout the game, with the Swarm holding an 11-point lead at one point before the Gold surged back to in overtime.

Greensboro will look to bounce back as they rematch with the Grand Rapids Gold on a matinee Martin Luther King Jr. Day game on Monday, January 20, at 1:00 PM ET.

