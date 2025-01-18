Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Bryson Williams

The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Bryson Williams and a first round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the San Diego Clippers in exchange for the returning player rights to guard D.J. Carton.

Williams is currently playing for Socar Petkimspor in the Turkish Basketball League, appearing in 10 games, averaging 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Williams last played for the Clippers during the 2023-24 G League season, appearing in 49 games while averaging 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Carton, from Bettendorf, Iowa, spent two seasons with the Wolves last playing for the team during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 29 games while averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Carton signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 21, 2024, and later his contract was converted to a two-way. He played in four games with the Raptors that season. Carton signed with Toronto for the 2024-25 season, appearing in four games before the Raptors released him on Dec. 10.

Iowa hosts the Valley Suns for a back-to-back set of games on Jan. 23 and 24. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

