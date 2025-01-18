Maine Celtics Fall in Overtime

January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics went to overtime for a second consecutive game against College Park, but this time the Skyhawks came out victorious with a 112-109 win in the Final Target Score extra period.

Maine (6-6) was led by JD Davison, who finished with 24 points and 13 assists. Jay Scrubb led the bench with 20 points, while DJ Rodman scored several clutch buckets to finish with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Jordan Schakel added 18 points, and Tristan Enaruna scored 10 in the loss.

College Park (6-3) was led by Keaton Wallace with 24 points. Kevon Harris scored 19 including the game-winner in OT. Mouhamed Gueye scored 16 points in the win, as did Nikola Djurisic off the bench.

Davison picked up where he left off Thursday night, draining an early three to put Maine up 6-0. Joined knocked in a three of his own for the Skyhawks, cutting the early deficit to two. Maine went on a 7-0 run, capped by a Enaruna driving dunk that got the crowd in the game and forced a College Park timeout. Enaruna and Scrubb kept the offense going, as Maine took a 21-17 lead after one.

In the 2nd, Scrubb drained a stepback three, then followed that up with a steal and lay-in to put Maine up 26-19. Scrubb continued to carry the offense, scoring 14 of Maine's first 30 points. The Skyhawks came back - Nikola Durisic scored a hoop plus the foul to make it a two point game, but Davison and Watson scored back-to-back buckets to right the ship. DJ Rodman nailed back-to-back triples to put Maine up 43-30. College Park would close the gap, and Maine held a 46-42 lead at the half. Maine shot 45.9% (17-37) from the floor, while the Skyhawks shot just 36.4% (16-44).

Watson opened the 3rd with a three-pointer. Dwight Murray and Keaton Wallace responded with consecutive buckets, cutting it to a two point game at 53-51. Ward and Davison answered with a pair of lay-ups. Wallace scored five straight points to cut it to one point. Schakel buried his fourth three-pointer of the game to make it 65-61 Celtics. Gueye continued to clean up the offensive glass, scoring a putback off his 11th rebound. An Enaruna steal turned into a Davison lay-up, and Scrubb's tip-in extended Maine back to a six point lead. Maine would enter the 4th quarter with a 80-75 lead.

In the 4th, Scrubb dunked home a fast-break basket. Nikola Djurisic rattled in a pair of buckets to cut it to one point again, at 84-83. College Park went on a 10-0 run to take a five point lead, their largest of the game. Djurisic hit a pull-up jumper to make it 93-86 Skyhawks. Schakel buried his sixth three to stop the bleeding. Gueye buried a corner three to put College Park up nine at 98-89. Davison hit a tough reverse lay-up to cut it to six with 2:00 to go. Davison then got to the free throw line next time down, making one of two to cut it to 100-95. Wallace hit a tough jumper, but Rodman nailed a three to make it 102-98 with 1:00 to go. Rodman nailed another three with :31.7 left to cut it to 102-101. Down three, Rodman hit another three to tie the game at 104 with :03.9 left. Rodman drew a charge at the buzzer from Wallace, negating a College Park game-winner and forcing overtime.

Jordan Bowden buried a three to start the extra period. Rodman answered with a driving lay-up. Wallace banked in a three to make it 110-106, with the Final Target Score of 111 within reach. Davison answered with a three of his own to make it 110-109. Kevon Harris dropped in the game winner to end it.

Maine finished the game shooting 50% (42-84) from the field, 39.1% (18-46) from three-point range, and 4-9 from the free throw line. College Park shot 44.3% (43-97) from the floor, 35% (14-40) from beyond the arc, and 6-10 from the charity stripe.

Maine faces Long Island tomorrow at the Expo.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.