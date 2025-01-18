Long Island Nets Acquire Oshae Brissett

January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have claimed forward Oshae Brissett off waivers. In a related move, Long Island requested waivers on guard KJ Jones II.

Brissett (6'7", 228) has appeared in 227 career NBA games (44 starts) across five seasons (2019-24) with Toronto, Indiana and Boston, recording averages of 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. The 26-year-old became an NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics during the 2023-24 season. Brissett also appeared in 40 NBA G League regular season games (31 starts) across two seasons (2019-21) with the Indiana Mad Ants and Raptors 905, posting averages of 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Toronto native played two collegiate seasons (2017-19) at Syracuse, where he appeared in 71 games (all starts) and averaged 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35.7 minutes per game. He received ACC All-Freshman Team honors during his first season with the Orange.

Jones II appeared in 10 Tip-Off Tournament games (one start) for Long Island this season and averaged 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. He also appeared in four regular season games with the Nets, posting averages of 2.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game. Jones II was originally acquired as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 season.

