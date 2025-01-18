Skyforce Responds in 113-102 Triumph Over Magic

January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a four-game home losing streak in a 113-102 victory over the Osceola Magic on Saturday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (5-4) with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five rebounds, while Alondes Williams had 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

Orlando Magic two-way Mac McClung led Osceola (3-5) with 24 points and six rebounds.

Christopher and Williams combined for 10 points to start the game, as Sioux Falls capitalized 11 points off eight Magic turnovers to take a 25-20 lead after the first 12 minutes.

The Force erupted for 42 second quarter points on 57.1 percent shooting (66.7 percent from deep), as the starting five scored 24 points in the frame to take a 67-57 lead to intermission.

McClung netted 16 third quarter points on 5-7 FGA (3-4 3PA), as the Magic were able to take a 78-84 lead to the 3:42 mark of the period. Sioux Falls went on a 14-6 run to end the quarter to take a four-point lead to the final 12 minutes.

Christopher netted 12 points in the fourth quarter, as Sioux Falls held Osceola to 30 percent shooting from the field and 14.3 percent from beyond the arc to secure the victory.

Christian Brown and Tyler Polley combined for 21 points off the bench, while HEAT two-way Isaiah Stevens had seven points, three rebounds and six assists. Malik Williams added his third-straight double-double, going for 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

The Skyforce continues play at home next weekend against the Memphis Hustle, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST on Friday. The Magic hosts the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday at 6:00 PM CST.

