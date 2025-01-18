Santa Cruz Warriors Fall Short Against The Mexico City Capitanes, 121-113

January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (6-2) were outlasted by the Mexico City Capitanes (5-2), 121-113, in their regular season home opener at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday night.

Forward Kevin Knox II led all scorers with 30 points and eight rebounds. Forward Jackson Rowe finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while forward Javan Johnson recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Guard Marcus Burk tallied 12 points off the bench and guards Yuri Collins and Cameron Parker had double-digit assist nights, recording 15 assists and 10 assists, respectively.

Guard Trey Burke recorded 26 points, five steals, and six assists for the Capitanes. Forward Greg Brown finished with 16 points, while guard Dink Pate contributed 13 points. Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson collected 11 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Felipe Haase racked up 13 points and six rebounds from the bench.

The Warriors set the tone early with relentless defensive pressure, holding Mexico City to single digit points midway through the opening quarter. On the opposite end, back-to-back three-pointers from Johnson and Rowe jumpstarted the Santa Cruz offense and gave them an early edge. A pair of three-pointers from forwards Donta Scott and Blake Hinson gave Santa Cruz an eight-point lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter - the largest lead for either team in the first half. The Capitanes took advantage of a Warriors scoring drought to mount a 12-0 run and claim their first lead of the game, 24-20, with less than two minutes to play. Both sides went shot-for-shot to close the quarter, and Mexico City took a slim 28-25 lead into the next period. Two rim-rattling dunks from Post and Knox tied the game at 32 points apiece early in the second frame, but nine points from Burke in the quarter kept Mexico City in control, and the Capitanes ended the first half with a 59-52 advantage.

The Capitanes continued to extend their lead to start the second half, pulling ahead by 20 points halfway through the third quarter. A fastbreak dunk from Knox sparked a 9-0 Warriors run to cut the deficit down to 79-68. Santa Cruz continued to chip away at the lead with the help of seven assists from Parker, and the Warriors entered the final period narrowly trailing 78-86. A three-point bucket from Hinson opened the fourth quarter scoring for the home team and set the tone for a determined Warriors squad. Mexico City fought to hold Santa Cruz at bay, but a tip-in layup from forward Donta Scott brought the Warriors within one possession, 98-95, with 6:28 left to play. The Sea Dubs fought hard to close the gap, but the Capitanes reclaimed a double-digit lead and held on to defeat Santa Cruz, 121-113.

The Warriors will host the Stockton Kings for a matinee matchup on Monday, January 20, at 2:00 PM at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Golden State Warriors mini backpack, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

