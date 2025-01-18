Windy City Falls In Contest Against Westchester

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell 110-143 to the Westchester Knicks on Saturday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller led Windy City with 25 points, the most he has scored in a Bulls uniform this season.

Windy City center David Muoka posted his second consecutive double-double, ending with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Muoka also shot 8-13 from the floor. Guard Jordan Hall recorded 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Westchester jumped out to a large lead in the first quarter, exiting up 26 points. The Knicks then notched 42 points in the second frame to extend their lead. Westchester forward Donovan Williams led all scorers with 21 points heading into the break. The Knicks kept their foot on the gas in the second half. Westchester ended the game shooting nearly 56% from the field and over 42% from beyond the arc.

Williams led all players with 33 points in the Westchester win, connecting on 12 of his 16 shot attempts. Guard Damion Baugh recorded a triple-double, totaling 25 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds. Knicks center Moses Brown dominated in the paint, ending with 17 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

Windy City drops to 5-5 in the regular season with the loss, while Westchester improves to 7-4.

The Bulls return for a rematch against the Knicks in Hoffman Estates on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:00am and the game will be broadcast on CHSN+ and NBAGLeague.com.

