Legends Drop Overtime Thriller to Memphis Hustle

January 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (3-6) faced off in a nail-biting overtime matchup against the Memphis Hustle (3-4) on Saturday night at Comerica Center, falling 129-123 in a game that featured 23 lead changes and 16 ties.

Brandon Williams led the way for the Legends, posting a double-double with a game-high 27 points and 12 assists while also contributing five rebounds. Warith Alatishe anchored the defense, pulling down a team-high 11 rebounds and adding 13 points. Kessler Edwards chipped in 21 points and eight rebounds, hitting five shots from beyond the arc.

The game began with high-energy play from both teams. Memphis took a slim two-point lead into halftime after a high-scoring first quarter that saw both teams combine for 90 points. The second half was a battle of runs, with the Legends briefly seizing control in the third quarter behind strong defensive efforts from Jamarion Sharp, who added 12 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Jazian Gortman also had a notable performance, recording 15 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds.

The Hustle were led by Yuki Kawamura, who scored 20 points while hitting four three-pointers. GG Jackson contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Nate Hinton secured a team-high nine rebounds and 12 points.

The game came down to the wire in the fourth quarter, with Memphis forcing overtime on a late game free-throw from GG Jackson. In the extra period, the Hustle capitalized on turnovers and clutch shooting to edge out the Legends.

The Legends will look to regroup and split the back-to-back series, as they face the Hustle on Monday for a MLK Day match-up. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM CT at Comerica Center. Fans can catch the action live on KFAA or Urban Edge Network. For more information and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.

