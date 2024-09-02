Suwinski and Nuñez's Big Days Propel Indians to Labor Day Win, 12-1

TOLEDO, Ohio - A five-run fifth inning propelled the Indianapolis Indians to their seventh win in their last eight games as they took down the Toledo Mud Hens in the series opener at Fifth Third Field on Monday evening, 12-1.

The Indians (33-24, 66-64) jumped in front right away against Toledo opener Andrew Vasquez (L, 7-3), with four of the first five hitters of the game reaching base safely. The lone run Indianapolis had to show for the immediate pressure came on an RBI single from Malcom Nuñez to plate Billy Cook. The Mud Hens (27-31, 62-70) surrendered another Indianapolis run in the top of the third on the first of Jack Suwinski's two run-producing doubles.

The crooked number for the Indians came in the fifth, as Suwinski and Nuñez both doubled home a pair of runs and Joshua Palacios capped the inning with a sacrifice fly. All five runs for Indianapolis in the fifth came against Toledo reliever Wilmer Flores. The Indians' total held until the top of the ninth, when Nuñez recorded his fourth hit of the evening and Jake Lamb drove in two more with a ground ball single up the middle with the bases loaded. Edward Olivares followed Lamb's lead by singling home two more before Liover Peguero singled home Jason Delay, pushing the Indianapolis advantage to 12-1.

The 12-run total marked the fifth time in the second half of the season that the Indians offense has scored 10 or more runs in a single game, and the second time in as many days following Indianapolis' 10-9 comeback win against Louisville in the series finale on Sunday. This stretch also marks the second time this year that the Indians have scored 10 or more runs in back-to-back games (7/23-7/24 at Iowa).

On the mound, the Indians got strong showings from both starter Mike Burrows and reliever Jake Woodford (W, 3-5). Burrows allowed just two hits and struck out four in 4.0 innings of one-run ball, while Woodford worked 3.0 scoreless innings and struck out five.

The Indians and Mud Hens will enjoy a scheduled off-day on Tuesday in Toledo before resuming their six-game set on Wednesday evening at 6:35 PM ET. Right-hander Bubba Chandler (2-0, 1.17) will toe the rubber for the Indians, while the Mud Hens have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

