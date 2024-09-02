Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 vs. Worcester

September 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (31-25, 66-65) vs. Rochester Red Wings (33-24, 71-59)

Monday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Richard Fitts (8-5, 4.39) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-4, 4.63)

SPLIT HAPPENS: The Rochester Red Wings kicked off September with a close 5-4 victory over Scranton/WB Sunday afternoon, salvaging a series split...Rochester took the lead three different times in the contest, and SS JACK DUNN drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh...C RILEY ADAMS launched his seventh homer in the prior inning, a two-run shot that put the Red Wings in the lead for the second time...RHP RICO GARCIA came on and shut the door in the ninth to secure his International League-leading 19th save of the season...Rochester remains in second place in the IL second half standings, now 4.5 games behind Columbus...LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will take the mound tonight in the series opener against Worcester, one of two Monday games this season...the WooSox will counter with RHP Richard Fitts.

ADAM BOMB: C RILEY ADAMS broke the tie in the sixth inning with a two-run shot yesterday, a 371-foot shot that came off that bat at 103.6 MPH...the California native finished the contest 2-for-4, his second multi-hit performance in his last three games...he now has seven homers with Rochester this season across 26 games played.

UNCLE RICO: RHP RICO GARCIA notched his International League-leading 19th save of the season on Sunday, allowing a hit with a strikeout across the minimum three batters faced in the ninth inning...he is the first Red Wing to record 19 saves since Bobby Korecky logged 26 in 2008, and is on pace to be the first Rochester closer to lead the IL in saves since Korecky in 2007 (35)...

12 of his 19 saves have been on the road.

STICKS & STONES: RF STONE GARRETT recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season in the series finale yesterday, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored...he has collected a hit in 11 of his last 13 games dating back to 8/4, and is hitting .349 (15-for-43) with a .462 on-base percentage and a .904 OPS.

WILLING(HAM) & ABLE: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM tossed 1.2 scoreless innings en route to his fourth win of the season on Sunday, allowing one hit while striking out and walking one...he also extended his scoreless appearance streak to 10 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League...over that stretch since 8/8, he's limiting opponents to just a .136 batting average (6-for-44) with 11 strikeouts and just one walk...

Willingham is the only Red Wings pitcher this season with two separate scoreless appearance streaks of at least 10 games (10 from 5/12-6/5), and first since Anthony Slama in 2010 (11 from 4/14-5/1, 14 from 6/5-7/9).

FIGHT AT THE BAT RACK: Seven of nine batters in the Red Wings lineup recorded a hit last night, as the team combined for double-digit knocks for the 52nd time this season and sixth time against the RailRiders...since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester's offense ranks among the top five in the International League in multiple offensive categories including runs scored (318, 3rd), total bases (846, 3rd), RBI (297, 3rd), batting average (.269, 3rd), slugging percentage (.441, 4th), hits (515, 5th), on-base percentage (.351, 5th), and OPS (.792, 5th).

KLEPTOMANIACS: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY picked up a pair of hits last night, and scored a run to finish 2-for-5...he also stole his second Triple-A base in the contest to extend his career-high to a combined 24 this season (22 with HBG), and give the Red Wings their second of the day and 149th of 2024...

Rochester trails their 2023 stolen base total by seven with 18 games to play...should they surpass 156, it would be the second-most in franchise history (180 in 1944).

