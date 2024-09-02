Ballesteros Named International League Player of the Week

September 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs catcher Moises Ballesteros was tabbed the International League Player of the Week for the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1 the league announced today.

In five games vs. Memphis, Ballesteros batted .588 (10-for-17) with two doubles, one home run and five RBI. During that time, he led the league in batting average, on-base percentage (.650) and OPS (1.532). Ballesteros also ranked among International League leaders in slugging (2nd, .882) and hits (T-3rd).

Ballesteros is one of three minor leaguers aged 20-or-younger with at least 114 hits and 18 home runs this season.

He is the second I-Cub to be named International League Player of the Week following Pete Crow-Armstrong from May 21-26.

