Saints Penultimate Homestand Is a Labor of Love from September 2-8

September 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - We've nearly come to the end of the road with just 12 home games remaining. It's enough for anyone to say, "UGH," but don't worry, we're the Saints and we'll make you laugh. This is one of those homestands where anything goes. We've labored through the dog days of summer and with so few home games left, we need to cherish the time together. You know who we are, and we wouldn't trade the best fans in the world for anything. So, let's make one more push to spend time together during the September 2-8 homestand.

Monday, September 2 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 4:07 p.m. - Labor Day Celebration

Welcome to the first game of the series on Tuesd...not so fast my friends. For the first and only time this season the week begins on a Monday, but this isn't any old Monday. Welcome to our Labor Day Celebration. For most, this is a Federal Holiday. Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the workers and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States. Beginning in the late 19th century, Labor Day gatherings featured parades, picnics, and speeches. But you know us. It's not enough to celebrate the holiday, but to put our own twist on it. Welcome to labor day where those that are pregnant get in free. Whether you just found out you have a little bun in the oven or you're moments away from giving birth, you can walk through our gates today while paying nothing. And not that we're encouraging it, but should you have a baby inside the ballpark, Saints season tickets for the little one for life.

Wednesday, September 4 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - We Put the "Ugh" In Laugh with "Remember Kids, Stealing Is Wrong" T-Shirt Giveaway (750)

A fan at a baseball game wondered why the ball kept getting bigger and bigger. Then it hit him. Which baseball player loved fireplaces? Mickey Mantle. What did the baseball glove say to the ball? Catch ya later. For more than 30 seasons we've done our very best to entertain you, but we also know some of what we do makes you roll your eyes. Our incredible Masters of Ceremony: Lee Adams, Rita Boersma, and Nicholas Lehman, along with the amazing ushertainers, throw in a little bit of improv and some scripted jokes on a nightly basis. Most of the time, they're spot on, but other times they put the UGH in LAUGH. Be prepared for the latter tonight. The first 750 fans in attendance will also go home with a t-shirt of one of Lehman's famous lines when the opposition swipes a bag that says, "Remember kids, stealing is wrong." The Saints will wear specialty jersey's in conjunction with the upcoming Fox show, hi-Surf. The uniforms will be auctioned off and proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club. Find out all the cities where laughing is encouraged on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, September 5 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión Noche Numero Tres

Copa de la Diversión or, "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Saints will become Santos de San Pablo and wear specialty uniforms with a unique new logo. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The Saints will wear light blue jerseys with "Santos de San Pablo" across the chest. Uniforms will be auctioned off on MiLB auctions. Special guest Armando Quintero from La Raza, and the SAP broadcast for the NFL, will be our guest public address announcer for the night. Tip back a cerveza on our Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, September 6 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Wait, Who Are These Guys with Post-Game Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

You know us. We're the St. Paul Saints. We've been the Saints since 1993. But on this day, we're going for a name change. All 120 Minor League teams have used this name at one point or another during the season and we're the final one. They saved the best for last. What's our team's name today, you ask? For one game only we shall be known as the Malmö Oat Milkers. Malmö is in Sweden, home of Oatly the oatmilk company. We will don specialty pink uniforms with black sleeves and "The Malmö Oat Milkers" in black across the chest and a black cap with "OM" on it. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with music from famous Swedes.

Saturday, September 7 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Anything On A Leash Presented By Chuck & Don's

Let's get creative. Three years ago, a fan brought in a quiche on a leash. Kudos for originality and for the rhyming combo. Minnesotan's have gone to the State Fair and watched as parents stroll around with their kids on a leash. It's a summer tradition. What if we opened our gates and allowed you to bring anything you wanted on a leash? Guess we're going to find out with Anything On A Leash Night presented by Chuck & Don's. Bring your pets, whether it be a dog, cat, or even a koala bear, but this is a night for the truly bizarre and creative. Think outside the box with things like a can of soup, your water bottle, cell phone, or even a pink flamingo lawn ornament. All is fair game tonight. Maybe dress whatever you bring on a leash in a tropical shirt on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, September 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Trading Card Day presented by Real Sportscards

A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $12.6 million in 2022. The famous T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $1,265,000 in 2000. And a Babe Ruth Card sold for $7.2 million in 2023. Who knows, this may be the day you find that rare rookie card and you can thank the Saints when you make millions. Bring your sports cards, Pokémon cards, or Garbage Pail Kids and get ready to have some fun on Trading Card Day presented by Real Sportscards. These days there are more than just sports cards to trade. Whether you're into Marvel, Star Wars, Stranger Things, or The Walking Dead this is the place to bring your favorite cards and make the perfect trade. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m. there is a trading card event that will take place on the Cub A Cabana Lawn. Real Sportscards will hold a special even during the game called the "World's Largest Pack War" as they attempt to set a record of most packs of cards opened at one time. The record is 1,189 set on June 10, 2023 in Anaheim, California achieved by Deep Pocket Monster and Card Party. They will also have some Louie Varland signed cards at their booth. After the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 21) is an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.