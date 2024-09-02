Workman's Gem Sinks Clippers in 5-1 Bulls Win

September 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - Bulls starting pitcher Logan Workman struck out ten over seven excellent innings, while center fielder Jake Mangum mashed two doubles and left fielder Heriberto Hernandez homered in Durham's 3-1 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Monday evening at Huntington Park.

Workman (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO) earned the win in his second career Triple-A outing, matching a season-high with his ten punchouts while finishing one strikeout shy of equaling his career-high. Bulls relievers Joel Kuhnel (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) and Enmanuel Mejia (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 SO) combined for the final two frames in support of Workman, while Clippers starter L.T. Allen (5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) suffered the loss.

Mangum got the scoring started in the opening frame by bashing the first of his two doubles off the right field wall and then scored on 2B Ronny Simon's RBI single to left. Hernandez would then smash a solo homer to right in the fourth to extend the advantage to three before the Clippers plated their lone run in the last of the fourth. Durham would add a pair of insurance runs in the ninth, capped by RF Kameron Misner's RBI double to right.

Hernandez (2-3, R, HR, RBI, BB), Mangum (2-4, R, 2 2B, RBI) and Misner (2-4, R, 2B, RBI) all tallied multi-hit efforts in the win. Mangum raised his 2024 batting average to .317, which leads all qualified International League hitters with 17 regular season games remaining. Monday night's win was Durham's seventh triumph over their last eight games dating back to Sunday, August 25.

The two teams are slated to continue their six-game set on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.

Durham returns home for their final homestand of the 2024 campaign on Tuesday, September 10 for a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The series opener is scheduled for a 6:35pm first pitch.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

