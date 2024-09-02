Red Wings Fall to WooSox in Labor Day Pitcher's Duel

September 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Playing in their second and final Monday game of the season, the Rochester Red Wings were limited to just one run in a low-scoring pitcher's duel and fell to Worcester by a score of 3-1 in the series opener. LHP Andrew Alvarez turned in 5.1 strong innings on the mound and was relieved by RHP Adonis Medina who turned in 1.2 hitless frames of his own. LF Andrew Pinckney logged his second-straight multi-hit game in his first game at Innovative Field, while CF Robert Hassell III made his Triple-A debut and became the 58th player to suit up for the Red Wings in 2024.

Worcester started the top of the fourth with a 2B Kristian Campbell single to center field. After a C Kyle Teel walk the Red Sox put on a double steal and both runners advanced into scoring position with one out. 3B Jamie Westbrook then grounded out to shortstop and Campbell scored to make things 1-0 Worcester after four and a half innings of play.

In the top of the sixth, the WooSox added onto their lead and got things brewing with a Kristian Campbell walk and Teel single to right field. Jamie Westbrook came to the dish and clobbered a cutter to the left field wall that scored Campbell and made things 2-0.

The Red Sox added on in the top of the ninth with a solo home run by Jamie Westbrook to right center field that traveled 381 feet. This was his 11th home run of the season and gave the Red Sox another insurance run as the lead grew to 3-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and in search of three runs, DH Joey Meneses flared a single over the second baseman into right field for his first hit of the day. Meneses then took second base on defensive indifference and Andrew Pinckney smoked a double off the base of the wall in center field that brought home Meneses for the Red Wings' first run of the day. That would be all for the Red Wings as they lost the home opener against Worcester, 3-1.

Andrew Alvarez took the ball to start on Labor Day. The southpaw delivered 5.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking four. Right-hander Adonis Medina took the ball next tossing 1.2 innings and faced the minimum while striking out a pair. RHP Ty Tice was next in line for Rochester as he threw 2.0 innings and allowed two hits, one run, a walk, and a strikeout.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to LHP Andrew Alvarez. The southpaw limited Worcester to two earned across 5.1 innings in the contest and allowed five hits while striking out three and walking four. Over his last six starts dating back to 8/2, the lefty has a 3.18 ERA (12 ER/34.0 IP) with 29 strikeouts and nine walks.

Rochester will take Tuesday off but will be back Wednesday for game two of their six-game set against Worcester. RHP Jackson Rutledge will take the mound against Worcester RHP Quinn Priester. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

