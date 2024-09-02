Mud Hens Weekly No. 23: September 2, 2024

International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens share a laugh

Overall Record: 62-69, 8th, 18.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 27 at Worcester (12-2 Loss)

August 28 at Worcester (5-4 Loss)

August 29 at Worcester (4-2 Win)

August 30 at Worcester (2-1 Win)

August 31 at Worcester (6-0 Win)

September 1 at Worcester (11-6 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

September 2 vs. Indianapolis (4:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 4 vs. Indianapolis (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 5 vs. Indianapolis (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 6 vs. Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 7 vs. Indianapolis (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 8 vs. Indianapolis (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

Split the series: The Toledo Mud Hens and Worcester Red Sox split the series last week. The Hens won three straight, taking wins on Thursday (4-2), Friday (2-1) and Saturday (6-0). Meanwhile, the WooSox took victories on Tuesday (12-2), Wednesday (5-4) and Sunday (11-6). The Mud Hens claimed the season series between the two teams, 7-5.

I'll take 20: Infielder Andrew Navigato is having a spectacular first season in AAA. Navigato reached the 20-home run plateau for the first time in his career with a two-run home run on Saturday. He leads the team in batting average (.280), home runs (20), RBI (75), strikeouts (104), hits (107), runs (71), slugging percentage (.521), on-base + slugging percentage (.889) and hit-by-pitches (9).

Can always count on Anderson: Pitcher Jack Anderson has not made many appearances for the Mud Hens this season, spending most of the season with the A+ West Michigan Whitecaps. Anderson has been called up thrice to support a short pitching staff, and he has done the job. In his three relief appearances this season, Anderson is 2-0 and holds an 8.0 inning scoreless streak, having not allowed a run in those outings.

Bullpen dominance: The Mud Hens bullpen tossed a combined shutout on Saturday afternoon. The shutout was the second by the Hen Pen this season, following the 1-0 shutout against St. Paul on May 11th. The Hens have now thrown five shutouts this season. Mason Englert led the bullpen game, pitching 2.0 innings and striking out three batters. PJ Poulin picked up his first AAA win, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Garrett Hill followed, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Devin Sweet bridged, pitching 1.0 inning, striking out two batters. Miguel Diaz finished it out, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Comin' home to a familiar face: The Toledo Mud Hens head home for the penultimate homestand of the season, welcoming the Indianapolis Indians into Fifth Third Field. The Hens are 11-7 against the Indians this season. Indy is 65-64 overall this season and 32-24 in the second half.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Andrew Navigato (4-21, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB, 7 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Jack Anderson (1-0, 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K)

