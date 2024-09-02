Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 9.2
September 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Worcester Red Sox (32-25, 67-65) 3, Rochester Red Wings (33-25, 71-60) 1
Monday, September 2, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL: WOR 3, ROC 1
WP: Richard Fitts (9-5, 4.17)
LP: Andrew Alvarez (4-5, 4.52)
SV: Luis Guerrero (2)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ¬â¹ ¬â¹9 R H E
Worcester 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 7 1
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 1
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 4:06 p.m.
Temperature: 64°F
Time of Game: 2:31
Attendance: 8,511
HOME RUNS:
WOR - Jamie Westbrook (11) solo off RHP Ty Tice in the 9 th (Count: 1-1) to center field
STARTING PITCHERS:
LHP Andrew Alvarez (4-5, 4.52) 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 98/53 (P/S), left down 2-0
RHP Richard Fitts (9-5, 4.17) 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 77/55 (P/S), left up 2-0
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 0-for-0
WOR - 0-for-2
RED WINGS NOTES:
ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ limited Worcester to two earned across 5.1 innings in the contest, and allowed five hits while striking out three and walking four...over his last six starts dating back to 8/2, the southpaw boasts a 3.18 ERA (12 ER/34.0 IP) with 29 strikeouts and nine walks...
Across six starts at Innovative Field Alvarez has allowed seven earned runs in 31.1 innings of work (2.01 ERA).
PINCK PANTHER: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY extended his hitting streak to four games in his Innovative Field debut tonight, and went 2-for-4 with an RBI double at the plate...the University of Alabama product is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with a .809 OPS through his first seven Triple-A games...
Pinckney's 122 hits this season trails recently promoted Darren Baker by two for most among any Nationals Minor Leaguer.
GETTING IT ADONIS: RHP ADONIS MEDINA turned in 1.2 hitless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts tonight, tied for his longest hitless outing since he tossed 1.2 innings on 4/24 at St. Paul (1.1 IP on 5/7 & 5/19)...Medina leads all Red Wings relievers this season with 60.2 innings pitched, and third with 46 appearances.
ICE TREY: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games with a base hit through the right side in the bottom of the eighth and finished the contest 1-for-3...since the streak began on 8/16, the former Tennessee Volunteer is hitting .348 (16-for-46) with a .434 on-base percentage.
WOOSOX NOTES:
IF THE SHOE FITTS: RHP RICHARD FITTS retired the first 12 batters he faced en route to 6.0 shutout innings on a pair of hits with five strikeouts and no walks... this is his second consecutive quality start, and fourth in his last six starts...over that stretch since 8/2, Fitts is 4-0 with a 2.38 ERA (9 ER/34.0 IP), with 37 strikeouts and just four walks.
NEXT GAME
Rochester vs. Syracuse
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.
RHP Quinn Priester (3-2, 5.03) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-8, 6.88)
