September 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

September 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (59-73) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (63-68)

Monday, September 2 - 4:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Daniel Missaki (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (1-2, 4.76)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints play the first of a six-game series today at CHS Field...it marks the penultimate roadtrip of the season for Iowa...right-hander Daniel Missaki is scheduled to make his first start for Iowa and first start in affiliated baseball since May 6, 2015 in which he tossed 5.0 inning of one-run ball vs. Peoria with Low-A Clinton...left-hander Caleb Baragar is slated to start for St. Paul...Baragar will make his 15th appearance (fourth start) of the season and his first start since Aug. 14 at Indianapolis.

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE: Iowa won the series finale over Memphis yesterday by a 7-6 score... Moises Ballesteros led the way on offense as he went 3-for-4 with one double and three RBI... Owen Caisse also added a three-hit game and Kevin Alcantara went 2-for-4 with two RBI...starter Riley Thompson allowed six runs on nine hits with six strikeouts across 6.0 innings in a no decision... Riley Martin, Gavin Hollowell and Michael Arias combined for 3.0 scoreless innings with Martin picking up the win.

TRAYCE OF EVIDENCE: Iowa outfielder Trayce Thompson hit his 23rd home run of the season Saturday night and has three homers in his last five games...Thompson's 23 home runs rank tied for fourth-most in the International League this season...marks the fourth time this season Thompson has homered in back-to-back games and first since July 28-30 vs. Indianapolis and St. Paul.

HIT PARADE: In just 5.1 innings Thursday night, Iowa allowed 22 hits which marked a season-high and the most they have allowed since they also surrendered 22 hits on June 2, 2011 at Nashville...the franchise record for hits allowed for the I-Cubs is 25 set on June 9, 2007 vs. New Orleans.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are matching up for their fourth series of the season with two of those being at Principal Park and one at CHS Field... Iowa has gone 9-9 vs. the Saints this season and dropped the last series vs. St. Paul losing four of the six games from July 30-Aug. 4.

COOL JAMES: Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos snapped his hitting streak at eight games Friday night...he batted .364 (12-for-33) with three doubles, five RBI and five stolen bases during the streak...James has 132 hits and 46 stolen bases this season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa and is the first Cubs' minor leaguer to have such numbers since Tony Campana in 2010...Triantos started his stint with Iowa going 0-for-8 but is batting .338 (26-for-78) since Aug. 8 and has hit in 18 of his 20 starts with Iowa.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23- Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 16-11 in their last 27 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last four series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit) and Memphis (St. Louis).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catcher Moises Ballesteros was named International League Player of the Week today the league announced...Bally hit .588 (10- for-17) with three extra-base hits and five RBI in five games vs. Memphis...Moises is one of three minor leaguers aged 20-or-younger to have at least 114 hits and 18 home runs this year.

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: Wednesday's starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell earned his third win with the I-Cubs and pitched 6.0 scoreless innings...he has gone 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA (6 ER in 29.2 IP) in five starts in August...Birdsell has struck out at least five batters in five straight games, the longest such streak by an Iowa pitcher since Caleb Kilian did so in seven straight game from July 14-Aug. 23, 2022...Brandon tallied his third game with at least nine strikeouts this season in his last start on Aug. 22 at Toledo.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa improved to 27-18 in one-run games this season with their 7-6 win Sunday...the I-Cubs have played the joint-most onerun games in the International League with Jacksonville, who has gone 21-24 in such games this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.