Sushko Loaned to Phantoms

February 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Maksim Sushko with the Philadelphia Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that they have received on loan forwards Maksim Sushko and Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Sushko was recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers last week and made his NHL debut on February 18 against the New York Rangers. He also played in the outdoor game at Lake Tahoe on February 21.

The 22-year-old from Brest became the eighth Belarus-born player in NHL history and the 14th Belarus-citizen all-time. He also became the 27th Lehigh Valley Phantoms player to receive a recall for his NHL debut with the Flyers and is the first to do so this season.

The second-year pro scored 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 53 games in his professional rookie season. He began this year in the KHL playing for the Minsk Dinamo while awaiting the start of the AHL season. He played 30 games for Minsk notching two goals and three assists. He has zero points in three games thus far this season with the Phantoms.

Ratcliffe had off-season surgery after sustaining a fractured rib and has been recovering and rehabbing since. The 6'6" winger from London, Ontario scored six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 53 games played during his rookie season with the Phantoms last year.

Next up for the Phantoms is a road game at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday at 5:00 p.m. followed by a rematch at PPL Center on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. also against the Penguins.

