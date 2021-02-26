Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Devante Stephens from Orlando Solar Bears
February 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled defenseman Devante Stephens from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Stephens, 24, has skated in 16 games with the Solar Bears this season posting three goals and three assists. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound blueliner appeared in 38 games with the Crunch last season earning six assists and three games with the Cincinnati Cyclones recording one helper. Stephens was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.
