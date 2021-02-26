San Diego Gulls and California Coast Credit Union to Host Book and Learning Supply Drive Benefitting Words Alive

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has partnered with Words Alive to host a weeklong online book and learning supply drive beginning Monday, Mar. 1 at 9 a.m. through Monday, Mar. 8 at 5 p.m. in support of the local nonprofit's mission to open opportunities for life success by inspiring a commitment to reading. In addition, Gulls presenting partner California Coast Credit Union and the San Diego Gulls Foundation will each match up to $1,500 of community raised donations.

"We are excited to collaborate with our partners at California Coast Credit Union and to continue to make a positive impact in the San Diego community," said Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant. "The funds and materials raised for Words Alive will greatly assist students and families in our region and inspire them to use reading as a vital building block for their futures."

"Education is at the core of Cal Coast's values and purpose, so we are proud to collaborate with the San Diego Gulls Foundation on the Book and Learning Supply Drive," said California Coast Credit President and CEO Todd Lane. "Along with the San Diego Gulls Foundation, our goal is to help promote the mission of Words Alive to support reading and literacy, especially in underserved communities."

In celebration of Read Across America Day, the book and learning supply drive will begin Monday, Mar. 1 at 9 a.m. and conclude Monday, Mar. 8 at 5 p.m. Donations can be made through the Gulls website at SanDiegoGulls.com/BookDrive where donors can choose to make a monetary donation through GiveSmart or visit Words Alive's Amazon Wish List page to purchase needed supplies.

"Words Alive is so grateful to the San Diego Gulls, Cal Coast Credit Union, and our entire community for helping us connect children, teens and families to the power of reading," said Rachael Orose, Words Alive Executive Director. "Words Alive works with thousands of students- many struggling with distance learning, limited books and learning supplies at home, and being apart from loved ones over the past year. This campaign will re-ignite a joy of reading for hundreds of children and families across San Diego."

Words Alive has focused on providing equitable learning opportunities in the San Diego community, focusing beyond putting books in the hands of children and families, but by empowering them with the tools and resources needed to utilize reading as a means to open doors in their futures.

