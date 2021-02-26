Sherwood, Miska Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Hunter Miska and forward Kiefer Sherwood have been recalled by the Avalanche. In addition, goaltender Peyton Jones has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Jones has appeared in one game with the Eagles this season, making 35 saves on 38 shots against the San Diego Gulls in his professional debut on February 13th. The 25-year-old is coming off a four-year career at Penn State University, where he burst onto the scene as a freshman by starting 36 games and leading the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship. He would also be recognized by earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Rookie Team and being named the Big Ten Tournament MVP.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder compiled a 76-44-11 record as a four-year starter at Penn State and ranks first in program history in games played and games started by a goalie (133), minutes played (7866:20), saves (3,685) and points/assists by a goalie (8). His 2.60 goals-against average compiled during both his freshman and senior seasons is tied for the second lowest GAA in school history. Jones would cap off his college career by helping propel Penn State to a Big Ten Regular Season Championship during the 2019-20 campaign.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, February 26th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

