Heat Seek Series Split Friday against Toronto

February 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Friday, February 26, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (1-2-0-0; 4th Canadian) vs. Toronto Marlies (4-3-0-0; 3rd Canadian)

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

Time: 2:00 p.m. MST | 1:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com. The radio call of the action is available free on Spreaker.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

Stockton looks to build on a breakthrough game Wednesday, the club's first win as a member of the Canadian Division. The Heat fell behind early - less than two minutes into play early - but responded with their best effort to date en route to a 4-2 victory.

Today's game will cap a season-opening four-game set against the Toronto Marlies and is the final contest of the home stand to start the year. With a win, the Heat would emerge with a 2-2 split after dropping the first two meetings.

THE BIG, BAD WOLF

Rookie netminder and highly-touted Flames prospect Dustin Wolf put on a show in his second pro start, bouncing back from a rough debut to the tune of a 36-save performance Wednesday en route to his first AHL win. After conceding an early goal, Wolf went on to stop the next 23 shots and 36 of the next 37, 19 of which came in the third frame. His effort earned him first star of the game honors.

FEELING 'ROZY'

Adam Ruzicka had himself a game on Wednesday, recording his second pro three-point night with two goals and an assist. It was his fourth-career multi-point effort and second three-point outing, last tallying a trio on November 27, 2019 against Ontario, also a two-goal, one-assist performance.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILLY-DELPHIA

Matthew Phillips joined Ruzicka with a multi-point effort of his own, earning an assist on each of the Slovak's goals. Phillips had been held pointless in each of the first two games despite overall strong play.

ON THE SCORE SHEET

Three members of the Heat recorded their first professional points on Wednesday, with Colton Poolman, Emilio Pettersen and Connor Zary each notching an assist on the night. Defenseman Connor Mackey also earned his first AHL point with a helper.

SPECIAL (TEAMS) PERFORMANCE

Special teams was the difference on Wednesday, with the Heat going 2-for-4 on the power play, including the game-winning goal from Alex Petrovic in the second period and the clincher from Ruzicka late in the third, while holding Toronto scoreless on six trips to the man-advantage that included a pair of 5-on-3 opportunities.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.