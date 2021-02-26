Monsters Host BHC Night & Cavs Day in Weekend Homestand Versus IceHogs

February 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce their second annual Black Heritage Celebration on Saturday, February 27th at 7:00 p.m. followed by Cavs Day on Sunday, February 28th at 1:00 p.m. when the Rockford IceHogs visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Saturday's game marks the culmination of month-long Black Heritage Celebration by the Monsters organization which included both local and national initiatives.

As part of February's Black Heritage Celebration, the Cleveland Monsters proudly partnered with filmmaker Damon Kwame Mason to provide a free at-home screening opportunity for the public of Soul on Ice: Past, Present, and Future. Mason's movie presents and retells the virtually unknown contributions of black athletes in ice hockey. In addition to the free at-home screening, the Monsters hosted a Time To Talk - Black Athletes in Hockey discussion with Mason, Jeff Scott, Vice President of Community Development and Growth with the NHL, and Blake Bolden, AHL Scout/Growth and Inclusion Specialist with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. Moderated by Kevin Clayton, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion, and Engagement for the Cavaliers organization, the discussion was made available through the team's official page, social channels, and to all who registered for the screening.

Additionally, the Monsters Learning and Recreation Center at Halloran Park Skating Rink was unveiled prior to Saturday's game. Designed to reflect the look and feel of the Monsters' home ice, this new addition to Halloran Park is emblematic of the longstanding partnership between the Cleveland Monsters and the only ice rink publicly owned and operated by the City of Cleveland. The multi-use facility will host after-school programming, learning assistance resources, and recreational activities on Cleveland's West Side.

The Monsters BHC game will feature highlights from the events above and pay tribute to other trailblazers in the hockey world. Saturday's game also marks a Suds 'N Seltzer Saturday with $3 select 12oz beers, and Truly Hard Seltzers.

Sunday's matinee will feature a special twist as a Cavs Day Game with appearaces from Cavs In-Arena Host Ahmaad Crump and Cavs-themed game presentation. The 1:00 p.m. puck drop will also be the first Monsters Family Sunday of the season.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Item of the Game featuring a $20 Center Ice Tee on Saturday and a free pair of Monsters Staredown Socks with $50 Monsters Purchase on Sunday. The Team Shop will also offer free domestic shipping on orders over $25 at MonstersTeamShop.com from Friday until Sunday night.

